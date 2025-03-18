Left Menu

The Rise of the Frenchie: America's Love Affair with Purebred Dogs

The French bulldog remains the top purebred in the US according to the American Kennel Club, retaining popularity despite health concerns and breeding controversies. The cane corso and other breeds are also rising in popularity. Shelter animals remain a vital concern amid these trends.

Updated: 18-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:31 IST
For the third consecutive year, the French bulldog, affectionately known as the Frenchie, leads the American Kennel Club's list of popular purebred dogs in the United States. Despite its charisma and modest demands for grooming and exercise, Frenchies face criticism due to potential health issues linked to their distinctive features.

Meanwhile, a breed once standing in the background, the cane corso, is climbing the popularity ladder. Prized for loyalty and athleticism, the cane corso is an ancient protector turned increasingly in demand. However, breeders caution that such breeds may not suit all prospective owners due to their strong and vigilant nature.

In the broader canine landscape, animal shelters overflow with mixed breeds and abandoned purebreds. Advocacy groups emphasize the importance of rescuing dogs, highlighting the heartwarming impact of adoption amid the prevailing breeding trends in the nation.

