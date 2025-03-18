Lucy Letby Inquiry: Doubts Emerge Over Convictions as New Evidence Surfaces
A push to suspend a public inquiry into British nurse Lucy Letby's convictions has emerged as new evidence questions her guilty verdicts. Doubts about the evidence and calls for inquiry suspension arise while police investigate potential additional crimes and leadership failures at the hospital.
The ongoing public inquiry into the case of British nurse Lucy Letby faces potential suspension as new evidence emerges challenging her convictions. Letby, convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder eight more, now sees her case potentially re-examined by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
Lawyers for Letby and the Countess of Chester Hospital (COCH) managers argue that alternative explanations such as poor clinical management or natural causes might be responsible for the deaths. As the inquiry assesses these new claims, there's a growing call for its suspension until more clarity is obtained regarding Letby's involvement.
Despite these developments, Peter Skelton, representing affected families, insists that the inquiry must proceed. He argues that the supposed new evidence lacks solidity and is predicated on old claims already scrutinized. Meanwhile, police continue to explore whether further charges, including corporate and gross negligence manslaughter, are applicable to COCH's senior leadership and individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucy Letby
- convictions
- murder
- babies
- neonatal unit
- inquiry
- evidence
- lawyer
- police investigation
- COCH
ALSO READ
NHRC Orders Inquiry into Nepalese Student's Death at KIIT
Bhupesh Baghel Cleared in 2017 Sex CD Case: Court Cites Lack of Evidence
Odisha: NHRC team begins inquiry into Nepalese student's death at KIIT varsity
Greek Train Tragedy: Parliament Launches Inquiry Amid Protests
New Military Chief Sworn In Amid Calls for Inquiry into October Failures