Left Menu

Lucy Letby Inquiry: Doubts Emerge Over Convictions as New Evidence Surfaces

A push to suspend a public inquiry into British nurse Lucy Letby's convictions has emerged as new evidence questions her guilty verdicts. Doubts about the evidence and calls for inquiry suspension arise while police investigate potential additional crimes and leadership failures at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:28 IST
Lucy Letby Inquiry: Doubts Emerge Over Convictions as New Evidence Surfaces
Lucy Letby

The ongoing public inquiry into the case of British nurse Lucy Letby faces potential suspension as new evidence emerges challenging her convictions. Letby, convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder eight more, now sees her case potentially re-examined by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Lawyers for Letby and the Countess of Chester Hospital (COCH) managers argue that alternative explanations such as poor clinical management or natural causes might be responsible for the deaths. As the inquiry assesses these new claims, there's a growing call for its suspension until more clarity is obtained regarding Letby's involvement.

Despite these developments, Peter Skelton, representing affected families, insists that the inquiry must proceed. He argues that the supposed new evidence lacks solidity and is predicated on old claims already scrutinized. Meanwhile, police continue to explore whether further charges, including corporate and gross negligence manslaughter, are applicable to COCH's senior leadership and individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025