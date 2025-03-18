Lucy Letby Inquiry: Doubts Emerge Over Convictions as New Evidence Surfaces

The ongoing public inquiry into the case of British nurse Lucy Letby faces potential suspension as new evidence emerges challenging her convictions. Letby, convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder eight more, now sees her case potentially re-examined by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Lawyers for Letby and the Countess of Chester Hospital (COCH) managers argue that alternative explanations such as poor clinical management or natural causes might be responsible for the deaths. As the inquiry assesses these new claims, there's a growing call for its suspension until more clarity is obtained regarding Letby's involvement.

Despite these developments, Peter Skelton, representing affected families, insists that the inquiry must proceed. He argues that the supposed new evidence lacks solidity and is predicated on old claims already scrutinized. Meanwhile, police continue to explore whether further charges, including corporate and gross negligence manslaughter, are applicable to COCH's senior leadership and individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)