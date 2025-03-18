BJP Clashes with Opposition Over Maha Kumbh and Cultural Pride

In the Lok Sabha, tensions flared as the BJP fired back at opposition members who protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the Maha Kumbh. The ruling party invoked the 'Aurangzeb fan club' rhetoric, alleging that critics failed to acknowledge the importance of the religious event.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused opposition figures of ignoring the cultural pride Modi's remarks instilled in Indians, while fellow spokesperson Sambit Patra extended the criticism to Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. He condemned their inability to recognize India's accomplishments, citing their critical stance on events like the G20 summit and India's economic success.

Patra further singled out Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, criticizing her remarks on cricket captain Rohit Sharma. He emphasized Modi's celebration of India's spirituality during the Maha Kumbh, contrasting it with the divisive agenda he claims the opposition pursues along lines of region, language, and caste.

