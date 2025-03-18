Left Menu

BJP Clashes with Opposition Over Maha Kumbh and Cultural Pride

The BJP criticized the opposition for their protest in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Modi's statement on the Maha Kumbh. BJP spokespersons accused opposition leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, of failing to appreciate India's cultural events and achievements, accusing them of divisiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In the Lok Sabha, tensions flared as the BJP fired back at opposition members who protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the Maha Kumbh. The ruling party invoked the 'Aurangzeb fan club' rhetoric, alleging that critics failed to acknowledge the importance of the religious event.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused opposition figures of ignoring the cultural pride Modi's remarks instilled in Indians, while fellow spokesperson Sambit Patra extended the criticism to Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. He condemned their inability to recognize India's accomplishments, citing their critical stance on events like the G20 summit and India's economic success.

Patra further singled out Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, criticizing her remarks on cricket captain Rohit Sharma. He emphasized Modi's celebration of India's spirituality during the Maha Kumbh, contrasting it with the divisive agenda he claims the opposition pursues along lines of region, language, and caste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

