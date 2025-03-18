Aamir Khan's New Chapter: Love and Ambitious Cinema Plans

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reignited public interest after confirming his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his milestone 60th birthday. The couple was photographed in Mumbai on Tuesday, catching public attention as they made their first public appearance together. Local photographers captured the pair as they entered a car, marking a new chapter in Khan's personal life.

The captured moments show Aamir exiting a building with a smile for the cameras, waiting for Gauri before accompanying her to the vehicle. Known for his two previous marriages, Aamir shares two children, Junaid and Ira, with his first wife Reena Dutta, while co-parenting son Azad with his second wife, director Kiran Rao, whom he married in 2005 and separated from in 2021.

During a press event on his birthday, Khan expressed enthusiasm for his forthcoming cinematic projects, including the Mahabharat film adaptation. 'We are at the start of the writing phase and assembling a team,' he disclosed. Additionally, Aamir will appear in 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' with actress Genelia playing a significant role.

(With inputs from agencies.)