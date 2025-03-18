Left Menu

Tension Mounts After Posters of Bhindranwale Plastered on Himachal Buses

Tensions rose as Dal Khalsa activists and Sikh Youth of Punjab plastered buses with militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's posters. This protest followed a video of Manali locals removing related flags. The demonstration highlights ongoing regional sensitivities between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:44 IST
Tension Mounts After Posters of Bhindranwale Plastered on Himachal Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Activists from Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab have escalated tensions by plastering buses with posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a controversial figure in Indian history. This act was in response to a local Manali incident where images of Bhindranwale were removed from bikes belonging to Punjabi youths.

A video of the flag removal went viral, sparking outrage among Dal Khalsa supporters who viewed the act as an affront to their sentiments. In protest, they targeted both state-owned and private buses heading to Himachal Pradesh, drawing attention to the simmering tensions between communities in the region.

The protest was led by Dal Khalsa district president Baljinder Singh Khalsa and SYP president Gurnam Singh Moonak, underscoring the intensity of the community's sentiment. Akal Takht's acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, condemned the removals and urged government intervention to maintain communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025