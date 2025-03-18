Tension Mounts After Posters of Bhindranwale Plastered on Himachal Buses
Tensions rose as Dal Khalsa activists and Sikh Youth of Punjab plastered buses with militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's posters. This protest followed a video of Manali locals removing related flags. The demonstration highlights ongoing regional sensitivities between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab communities.
Activists from Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab have escalated tensions by plastering buses with posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a controversial figure in Indian history. This act was in response to a local Manali incident where images of Bhindranwale were removed from bikes belonging to Punjabi youths.
A video of the flag removal went viral, sparking outrage among Dal Khalsa supporters who viewed the act as an affront to their sentiments. In protest, they targeted both state-owned and private buses heading to Himachal Pradesh, drawing attention to the simmering tensions between communities in the region.
The protest was led by Dal Khalsa district president Baljinder Singh Khalsa and SYP president Gurnam Singh Moonak, underscoring the intensity of the community's sentiment. Akal Takht's acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, condemned the removals and urged government intervention to maintain communal harmony.
