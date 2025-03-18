Temple Festival Turns Political: Kerala High Court Demands Answers

The Kerala High Court expressed its disapproval on Tuesday regarding the display of DYFI flags and the playing of CPI(M) songs during a recent temple festival in Kollam district. The court has emphasized that such activities should not be repeated at religious events.

A bench consisting of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S issued notices to the Travancore Devaswom Board and the advisory committee of the Kadakkal Temple, urging them to clarify their positions on the matter. The court also noted that funds collected for temple festivals should not be used for political displays.

This response from the court came after a petition from Advocate Vishnu Sunil Panthalam claimed the incident was inappropriate and hurt the sentiments of devotees. The Travancore Devaswom Board has begun a vigilance probe and issued a show cause notice to the temple's advisory committee. The court has scheduled further hearing on the issue for March 27.

