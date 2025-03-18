Left Menu

Temple Festival Turns Political: Kerala High Court Demands Answers

The Kerala High Court reprimanded the display of DYFI flags and CPI(M) songs at a Kollam temple festival, initiating a review by the Travancore Devaswom Board. The court emphasized that funds meant for religious events should not finance political displays. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for March 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:10 IST
Temple Festival Turns Political: Kerala High Court Demands Answers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court expressed its disapproval on Tuesday regarding the display of DYFI flags and the playing of CPI(M) songs during a recent temple festival in Kollam district. The court has emphasized that such activities should not be repeated at religious events.

A bench consisting of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S issued notices to the Travancore Devaswom Board and the advisory committee of the Kadakkal Temple, urging them to clarify their positions on the matter. The court also noted that funds collected for temple festivals should not be used for political displays.

This response from the court came after a petition from Advocate Vishnu Sunil Panthalam claimed the incident was inappropriate and hurt the sentiments of devotees. The Travancore Devaswom Board has begun a vigilance probe and issued a show cause notice to the temple's advisory committee. The court has scheduled further hearing on the issue for March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025