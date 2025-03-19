Darren Aronofsky to Direct Netflix Adaptation of Stephen King's 'Cujo'

Renowned filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is reportedly in negotiations to bring Stephen King's iconic 1981 novel, 'Cujo', to life on screen in a new adaptation for Netflix.

The project, known for being produced by horror film veteran Roy Lee, is still in its early stages without a confirmed writer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Cujo', which follows the harrowing tale of a once-gentle St. Bernard driven to madness after a rabid bat bite, highlights a trapped mother and her son fighting for survival. Aronofsky's involvement promises another captivating addition to King's legacy of successful adaptations.

(With inputs from agencies.)