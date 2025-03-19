Darren Aronofsky to Direct Netflix Adaptation of Stephen King's 'Cujo'
Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is in discussions to direct a Netflix adaptation of Stephen King's 1981 novel 'Cujo'. Produced by horror specialist Roy Lee, the film currently does not have a writer attached. The novel follows a St. Bernard's rabid transformation, trapping a mother and her son in peril.
Renowned filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is reportedly in negotiations to bring Stephen King's iconic 1981 novel, 'Cujo', to life on screen in a new adaptation for Netflix.
The project, known for being produced by horror film veteran Roy Lee, is still in its early stages without a confirmed writer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'Cujo', which follows the harrowing tale of a once-gentle St. Bernard driven to madness after a rabid bat bite, highlights a trapped mother and her son fighting for survival. Aronofsky's involvement promises another captivating addition to King's legacy of successful adaptations.
