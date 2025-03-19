Left Menu

Maharashtra Celebrates Sunita's Stellar Return

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has passed a resolution to congratulate astronaut Sunita Williams for her successful return to Earth after a 9-month space mission. The council's decision showcases the state's pride in the achievements of Indians on a global scale, particularly in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:56 IST
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has officially recognized Sunita Williams's extraordinary achievements in space exploration by passing a resolution to congratulate her on her return to Earth. Williams recently completed a 9-month mission, further proving her exceptional skills as an astronaut.

The resolution commends Williams not only for her contributions to space exploration but also for representing the prowess of Indian-origin individuals on an international platform.

This move by the Maharashtra Legislative Council underscores the state's commitment to acknowledging global achievements by individuals with Indian roots, inspiring future generations in the field of science and space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

