Maharashtra Applauds Sunita Williams' Historic Space Journey

The Maharashtra Legislative Council unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday to honor NASA astronaut Sunita Williams for her return to Earth after an extended mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The resolution was introduced by Chitra Wagh, the presiding officer of the House.

Returning alongside Williams were NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The team arrived back on Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which successfully splashed down off the Tallahassee, Florida coast early Wednesday.

Originally slated as an eight-day mission, Sunita Williams' time aboard the ISS extended to over nine months due to unforeseen issues with their Boeing space flight. Born to a Gujarati father and a Slovenian mother, Williams, a former US Navy captain, continues to make notable contributions to space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)