Maharashtra Applauds Sunita Williams' Historic Space Journey
Maharashtra Legislative Council has passed a resolution applauding astronaut Sunita Williams after her return from a nine-month mission aboard the ISS. Sunita faced challenges during what was supposed to be an eight-day mission, which extended significantly due to complications with the Boeing space flight.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Legislative Council unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday to honor NASA astronaut Sunita Williams for her return to Earth after an extended mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The resolution was introduced by Chitra Wagh, the presiding officer of the House.
Returning alongside Williams were NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The team arrived back on Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which successfully splashed down off the Tallahassee, Florida coast early Wednesday.
Originally slated as an eight-day mission, Sunita Williams' time aboard the ISS extended to over nine months due to unforeseen issues with their Boeing space flight. Born to a Gujarati father and a Slovenian mother, Williams, a former US Navy captain, continues to make notable contributions to space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
