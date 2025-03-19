Left Menu

North Macedonia's Nightclub Tragedy Spurs National Mourning

A deadly fire at a pop concert in Kocani, North Macedonia, has led to the shutdown of several nightclubs due to safety violations. The government has declared a national mourning period and 16 people are in custody. International support is aiding the injured, with several transferred abroad for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In North Macedonia, authorities have closed numerous nightclubs and entertainment venues following a devastating fire that claimed the lives of 59 people during a live pop concert.

Government spokesperson Marija Miteva announced that inspections revealed only 22 of 50 establishments in North Macedonia had valid licenses, resulting in orders to suspend operations in those with expired licenses or none at all.

The fire broke out in Kocani during a concert featuring pyrotechnics, later discovered to have significant safety and licensing violations. Sixteen individuals remain in custody as the investigation continues. As the nation mourns, international aid supports the injured while funerals are organized by the Orthodox Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

