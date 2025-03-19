North Macedonia's Nightclub Tragedy Spurs National Mourning

In North Macedonia, authorities have closed numerous nightclubs and entertainment venues following a devastating fire that claimed the lives of 59 people during a live pop concert.

Government spokesperson Marija Miteva announced that inspections revealed only 22 of 50 establishments in North Macedonia had valid licenses, resulting in orders to suspend operations in those with expired licenses or none at all.

The fire broke out in Kocani during a concert featuring pyrotechnics, later discovered to have significant safety and licensing violations. Sixteen individuals remain in custody as the investigation continues. As the nation mourns, international aid supports the injured while funerals are organized by the Orthodox Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)