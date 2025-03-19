Jaya Bachchan: Stars, Politics, and the Modi Phenomenon

At the 'She' conclave hosted by India TV, seasoned actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan weighed in on the persistent allure of actors in politics, singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a singular force in the political landscape. Bachchan claimed many leaders in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party owe their electoral success to Modi's charisma rather than their political qualifications.

Bachchan elaborated on the transition from cinema to politics, suggesting that the fame and adulation actors receive give them a platform to potentially serve the public better. She argued, however, that political figures lack the immediate draw of actors who naturally attract audiences, irrespective of their political acumen. Addressing fellow speakers, Bachchan noted the formidable challenges celebrities face in expressing political views openly, especially with increasing scrutiny from agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

Remarking on assumptions about her dedication to parliamentary duties, Bachchan conveyed frustration at perceptions tying her political commitment to her filmic background. She also criticized the film industry for not always reflecting positive social narratives, using the example of the film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' as having an unappealing title. Bachchan's candid observations offered a critical look at the intersection of celebrity and politics, articulating both the perks and pitfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)