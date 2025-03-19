Left Menu

Jaya Bachchan: Stars, Politics, and the Modi Phenomenon

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan discusses the unique popularity of actors in politics, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence. At India TV's 'She' conclave, she highlights the challenges celebrities face in taking political stances and the expectations from audiences who admire them for their fame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:56 IST
Jaya Bachchan: Stars, Politics, and the Modi Phenomenon
Jaya Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

At the 'She' conclave hosted by India TV, seasoned actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan weighed in on the persistent allure of actors in politics, singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a singular force in the political landscape. Bachchan claimed many leaders in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party owe their electoral success to Modi's charisma rather than their political qualifications.

Bachchan elaborated on the transition from cinema to politics, suggesting that the fame and adulation actors receive give them a platform to potentially serve the public better. She argued, however, that political figures lack the immediate draw of actors who naturally attract audiences, irrespective of their political acumen. Addressing fellow speakers, Bachchan noted the formidable challenges celebrities face in expressing political views openly, especially with increasing scrutiny from agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

Remarking on assumptions about her dedication to parliamentary duties, Bachchan conveyed frustration at perceptions tying her political commitment to her filmic background. She also criticized the film industry for not always reflecting positive social narratives, using the example of the film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' as having an unappealing title. Bachchan's candid observations offered a critical look at the intersection of celebrity and politics, articulating both the perks and pitfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025