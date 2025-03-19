Left Menu

John Legend Celebrates 20 Years of 'Get Lifted' with World Tour

John Legend is launching a world tour to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album 'Get Lifted'. The tour will start in Europe in May and include performances in major cities like London, Paris, and Philadelphia. A deluxe album edition featuring exclusive content will also be released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:05 IST
John Legend Celebrates 20 Years of 'Get Lifted' with World Tour
John Legend (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter and pianist John Legend is hitting the road for a global tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of his seminal 2004 album, 'Get Lifted'. Legend shared the news on Instagram, expressing his thrill for the 'Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour' and the chance to perform these iconic songs once more.

The tour promises unforgettable renditions of the full 'Get Lifted' album along with fan-favorite tracks from Legend's extensive career. Set to begin in late May, the journey kicks off in Europe with stops in cities including London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Munich, and continues across North America from August to December, featuring performances in cities like Dallas, New Orleans, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Originally released in 2004, 'Get Lifted' marked Legend's first studio album and swept the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for eight awards and won three, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album. To honor this milestone, Legend will release a 20th-anniversary edition of 'Get Lifted' with new remixes and rare tracks, featuring renowned artists such as Tems, Killer Mike & Lil Wayne, and Black Thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025