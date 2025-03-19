John Legend Celebrates 20 Years of 'Get Lifted' with World Tour
John Legend is launching a world tour to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album 'Get Lifted'. The tour will start in Europe in May and include performances in major cities like London, Paris, and Philadelphia. A deluxe album edition featuring exclusive content will also be released.
- Country:
- United States
Singer-songwriter and pianist John Legend is hitting the road for a global tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of his seminal 2004 album, 'Get Lifted'. Legend shared the news on Instagram, expressing his thrill for the 'Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour' and the chance to perform these iconic songs once more.
The tour promises unforgettable renditions of the full 'Get Lifted' album along with fan-favorite tracks from Legend's extensive career. Set to begin in late May, the journey kicks off in Europe with stops in cities including London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Munich, and continues across North America from August to December, featuring performances in cities like Dallas, New Orleans, Boston, and Philadelphia.
Originally released in 2004, 'Get Lifted' marked Legend's first studio album and swept the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for eight awards and won three, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album. To honor this milestone, Legend will release a 20th-anniversary edition of 'Get Lifted' with new remixes and rare tracks, featuring renowned artists such as Tems, Killer Mike & Lil Wayne, and Black Thought.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe Embraces Homegrown Defense Tech Amid Transatlantic Tensions
IFC and AIIB Invest €200M in Kommunalkredit to Boost Sustainable Infrastructure in Eastern Europe
Europe's Bold Defence Gamble: €150bn Borrowing Proposal
Epic European Showdown: Leverkusen vs. Bayern
European Unity Tested: EU's Bold Stance Against Trump's Tariffs