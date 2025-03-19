John Legend Celebrates 20 Years of 'Get Lifted' with World Tour

Singer-songwriter and pianist John Legend is hitting the road for a global tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of his seminal 2004 album, 'Get Lifted'. Legend shared the news on Instagram, expressing his thrill for the 'Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour' and the chance to perform these iconic songs once more.

The tour promises unforgettable renditions of the full 'Get Lifted' album along with fan-favorite tracks from Legend's extensive career. Set to begin in late May, the journey kicks off in Europe with stops in cities including London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Munich, and continues across North America from August to December, featuring performances in cities like Dallas, New Orleans, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Originally released in 2004, 'Get Lifted' marked Legend's first studio album and swept the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, where he was nominated for eight awards and won three, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album. To honor this milestone, Legend will release a 20th-anniversary edition of 'Get Lifted' with new remixes and rare tracks, featuring renowned artists such as Tems, Killer Mike & Lil Wayne, and Black Thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)