Left Menu

Empact Project: Bridging Business and Philanthropy for Indian Children's Education

Neokred partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation under The Empact Project to support nutrition and education for Indian school children. Through the 'Golf for Good' event, they aim to foster impactful CSR partnerships. The initiative highlights transparency and long-term societal impact in corporate philanthropy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:38 IST
Empact Project: Bridging Business and Philanthropy for Indian Children's Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Neokred has announced a partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a major NGO-led school meal program, to boost education and nutrition for Indian children. This collaboration is part of Neokred's CSR initiative, The Empact Project, which seeks to transform corporate social responsibility through impactful and transparent partnerships.

Ahead of the collaboration, the 'Golf for Good' event will kick off the venture under The Empact Project to unite corporate leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers, supporting Akshaya Patra's mission to offer a brighter future for children. The foundation already aids over 2.25 million children via the Government of India's PM POSHAN Programme.

Mr. Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, emphasized how 'Golf for Good' is more than a charity event and marks progress in tackling educational inequities. Neokred's Vivek Sridhar echoed this sentiment, noting CSR's shift towards real impact. Participants looking to join can register on Akshaya Patra's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025