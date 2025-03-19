Empact Project: Bridging Business and Philanthropy for Indian Children's Education
Neokred partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation under The Empact Project to support nutrition and education for Indian school children. Through the 'Golf for Good' event, they aim to foster impactful CSR partnerships. The initiative highlights transparency and long-term societal impact in corporate philanthropy.
- Country:
- India
Neokred has announced a partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a major NGO-led school meal program, to boost education and nutrition for Indian children. This collaboration is part of Neokred's CSR initiative, The Empact Project, which seeks to transform corporate social responsibility through impactful and transparent partnerships.
Ahead of the collaboration, the 'Golf for Good' event will kick off the venture under The Empact Project to unite corporate leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers, supporting Akshaya Patra's mission to offer a brighter future for children. The foundation already aids over 2.25 million children via the Government of India's PM POSHAN Programme.
Mr. Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, emphasized how 'Golf for Good' is more than a charity event and marks progress in tackling educational inequities. Neokred's Vivek Sridhar echoed this sentiment, noting CSR's shift towards real impact. Participants looking to join can register on Akshaya Patra's website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
