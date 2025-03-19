Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap Criticizes Netflix India After Watching 'Adolescence'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap binge-watched the British crime drama 'Adolescence' on Netflix and expressed his admiration for the show's execution and performances. He criticized Netflix India for lacking creativity and support for similar projects. Kashyap shared his experience with Netflix after 'Sacred Games' and called for a better future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently binge-watched the British crime drama 'Adolescence' on Netflix, praising the show for its gripping narrative and impressive performances. Kashyap described feeling 'numb, envious, and jealous' of the series' success, attributing it to a strong team and determination.

Despite his admiration, Kashyap was critical of Netflix India's approach, expressing frustration towards the streaming service's perceived lack of creativity and support for new, bold projects. He cited his own experience with the platform, particularly after working on 'Sacred Games', and mentioned the challenges faced due to the team's insecurity and lack of empathy.

Kashyap urged for stronger support for groundbreaking series and expressed hope for a brighter future. His comments reflect a broader critique of Netflix India's strategy, emphasizing the need for innovation and honesty in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

