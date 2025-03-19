Conan O'Brien, Kim Soo-hyun Scandal, and Ubisoft's Critical Moment

Comedian Conan O'Brien is set to host the Oscars once again in 2026, announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This follows his successful stint at the 2025 Oscars, which attracted an impressive 19.7 million U.S. viewers, marking the largest audience in five recent years.

In a recent development, several brands, including Prada, have severed ties with South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun. This decision comes amid rising controversy surrounding his alleged underage relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron, igniting significant media attention in South Korea and China.

The future of Ubisoft hinges on the upcoming release of 'Assassin's Creed Shadows.' The French video game publisher faces a critical juncture as it battles financial strife, declining revenue, and takeover rumors. The company hopes to turn the tide after a series of underperforming releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)