Left Menu

Conan O'Brien, Kim Soo-hyun Scandal, and Ubisoft's Critical Moment

Conan O'Brien will host the 2026 Oscars; brands ditch Kim Soo-hyun over a scandal; Ubisoft banks on 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' for recovery; UMG seeks dismissal of Drake's lawsuit over Lamar's song; Queen and others win 2025 Polar Music Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:27 IST
Conan O'Brien, Kim Soo-hyun Scandal, and Ubisoft's Critical Moment
Conan O'Brien

Comedian Conan O'Brien is set to host the Oscars once again in 2026, announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This follows his successful stint at the 2025 Oscars, which attracted an impressive 19.7 million U.S. viewers, marking the largest audience in five recent years.

In a recent development, several brands, including Prada, have severed ties with South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun. This decision comes amid rising controversy surrounding his alleged underage relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron, igniting significant media attention in South Korea and China.

The future of Ubisoft hinges on the upcoming release of 'Assassin's Creed Shadows.' The French video game publisher faces a critical juncture as it battles financial strife, declining revenue, and takeover rumors. The company hopes to turn the tide after a series of underperforming releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025