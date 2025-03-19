Sadie Sink Shines: From Broadway Star to Post-Apocalyptic Heroine

Sadie Sink, the actress behind Maxine Mayfield in Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things,' embraces a new artistic challenge in her latest project, 'O'Dessa.'

The American post-apocalyptic musical drama sees Sink return to her theatrical roots, this time blending her love of music and acting for the first time since childhood.

Written and directed by Geremy Jasper, 'O'Dessa' promises an intriguing mix of Americana folklore, European fairy tales, and psychedelic music, premiering at South by Southwest and soon debuting on Hulu.

(With inputs from agencies.)