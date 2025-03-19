Sadie Sink Shines: From Broadway Star to Post-Apocalyptic Heroine
Sadie Sink, known for her role in 'Stranger Things', stars in the post-apocalyptic musical drama 'O’Dessa,' combining her passions for music and acting. The film, directed by Geremy Jasper, premieres at the 2025 South by Southwest Festival and streams on Hulu. 'O'Dessa' blends Americana folklore, European fairy tales, and science fiction.
Sadie Sink, the actress behind Maxine Mayfield in Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things,' embraces a new artistic challenge in her latest project, 'O'Dessa.'
The American post-apocalyptic musical drama sees Sink return to her theatrical roots, this time blending her love of music and acting for the first time since childhood.
Written and directed by Geremy Jasper, 'O'Dessa' promises an intriguing mix of Americana folklore, European fairy tales, and psychedelic music, premiering at South by Southwest and soon debuting on Hulu.
