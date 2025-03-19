Timeless Prints: Celebrating 40 Years of the London Original Print Fair

This week, the London Original Print Fair, the city's longest-standing art fair, celebrates its 40th anniversary at Somerset House. The event runs from March 20-23, showcasing a range of works from Old Masters to contemporary creations from more than 40 studios, dealers, and publishers.

The fair features prominent names like Damien Hirst, Tom Hammick, and Grayson Perry, along with emerging and up-and-coming artists worldwide. Since launching in June 1985 with just 16 exhibitors, it has provided art enthusiasts the opportunity to buy prints, often more affordable than traditional paintings and sculptures.

According to director Helen Rosslyn, prints have grown to be more trusted in the art world. She emphasized, "Print is not just a reproduction; it's a collaborative work between the artist and the printer."

