Left Menu

Timeless Prints: Celebrating 40 Years of the London Original Print Fair

Marking its 40th anniversary, the London Original Print Fair showcases diverse artworks, featuring over 40 exhibitors from Old Masters to contemporary pieces. The fair highlights the affordability and unique creation process of prints, offering works by renowned and emerging artists alike, attracting art aficionados since its inception in 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:47 IST
Timeless Prints: Celebrating 40 Years of the London Original Print Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This week, the London Original Print Fair, the city's longest-standing art fair, celebrates its 40th anniversary at Somerset House. The event runs from March 20-23, showcasing a range of works from Old Masters to contemporary creations from more than 40 studios, dealers, and publishers.

The fair features prominent names like Damien Hirst, Tom Hammick, and Grayson Perry, along with emerging and up-and-coming artists worldwide. Since launching in June 1985 with just 16 exhibitors, it has provided art enthusiasts the opportunity to buy prints, often more affordable than traditional paintings and sculptures.

According to director Helen Rosslyn, prints have grown to be more trusted in the art world. She emphasized, "Print is not just a reproduction; it's a collaborative work between the artist and the printer."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025