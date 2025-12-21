Political Turmoil: Samajwadi Leader's Clash with Authorities

The Lucknow Police have issued a notice to Sumaiya Rana, a leading figure in the Samajwadi Party, demanding her appearance before a court. This notice follows Rana's call for a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence, seen as a threat to peace.

The Kaiserbagh Assistant Commissioner of Police, serving as the Executive Magistrate, initiated the notice. It insists that Rana or her legal representative appear in court to justify why a personal bond and sureties, each worth Rs 5 lakh, should not be mandated to ensure peace for a year.

Rana's protest call came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar controversially removed a female doctor's veil. The incident escalated tensions, with police concerned about potential disruptions during the legislative session. Rana now alleges house arrest, a claim dismissed by police. The ongoing situation reflects mounting political tensions in the region.