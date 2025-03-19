Sunita Williams: A Stellar Return from Space

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday extended its congratulations to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams for her successful and safe return to Earth, following over nine months in a space station.

Assembly Speaker U T Khader read out a resolution that hailed the achievements of Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore, who returned safely despite a Boeing spacecraft glitch that extended their mission from eight days to nine months.

Williams, a distinguished former Navy captain, has completed nine spacewalks during her career. Born to a Gujarati father and Slovenian mother in Euclid, Ohio, in 1965, she is of Indian origin and has become an inspiration for many aspiring astronauts.

