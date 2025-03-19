Sunita Williams: A Stellar Return from Space
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams received congratulations from the Karnataka Assembly on her safe return to Earth after over nine months at a space station. Alongside Butch Wilmore, Williams completed a journey that extended due to a spacecraft glitch. She has undertaken nine spacewalks in her career.
The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday extended its congratulations to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams for her successful and safe return to Earth, following over nine months in a space station.
Assembly Speaker U T Khader read out a resolution that hailed the achievements of Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore, who returned safely despite a Boeing spacecraft glitch that extended their mission from eight days to nine months.
Williams, a distinguished former Navy captain, has completed nine spacewalks during her career. Born to a Gujarati father and Slovenian mother in Euclid, Ohio, in 1965, she is of Indian origin and has become an inspiration for many aspiring astronauts.
