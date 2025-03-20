Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Film Screening in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner retracted his threat to evict an art cinema for screening 'No Other Land,' critical of Israeli actions in the West Bank. Rights advocates opposed the threat, citing free speech violations. The film's directors deny antisemitism claims, focusing on displacement issues.

Updated: 20-03-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 05:17 IST
Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has withdrawn his threat to expel an art house cinema from city premises over the screening of 'No Other Land,' a contentious film scrutinizing Israeli policies in the West Bank. The decision followed intense backlash from rights advocates and artists, who argued the proposed eviction undermined free speech.

Initially, Meiner aimed to terminate O Cinema's lease and cease future grant allocations. However, opposition emerged during a city commissioners' meeting on Wednesday. A majority of the seven-member panel, along with numerous attendees, rejected the move.

While Meiner plans to propose a new resolution promoting the display of films offering diverse perspectives on current conflicts, he labeled 'No Other Land' as propagandistic and antisemitic. Directors Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham refute these claims, emphasizing the film's focus on displacement narratives. Despite its Oscar win, the documentary remains undistributed in mainstream U.S. markets.

