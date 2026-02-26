Left Menu

Cultural Tapestry: From Monkey Bonds to Cinematic Relics

This week's featured stories include a baby monkey's endearing friendship with a toy orangutan, a notable auction of iconic movie memorabilia, and Anderson .Paak's directorial foray exploring his Korean heritage. Highlights also touch on all-female kitchens, a 'Baywatch' reboot, and digital-focused soccer leagues.

Updated: 26-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:38 IST


Every week, Reuters brings a selection of captivating stories from across the globe. This week, our picks range from heartwarming animal tales to cinematic treasure troves.

Highlights include an adorable partnership between a baby Japanese macaque and its stuffed companion, and a thrilling auction event for film memorabilia in Los Angeles. There, coveted items like the 'Jaws' harpoon gun could fetch millions.

Meanwhile, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak ventures into filmmaking with 'K-Pops!', exploring cultural roots through comedy. Also on the cultural front, Asma Khan's groundbreaking culinary approach and a 'Baywatch' reboot spotlight diverse facets of art and entertainment.

