Cultural Tapestry: From Monkey Bonds to Cinematic Relics

Every week, Reuters brings a selection of captivating stories from across the globe. This week, our picks range from heartwarming animal tales to cinematic treasure troves.

Highlights include an adorable partnership between a baby Japanese macaque and its stuffed companion, and a thrilling auction event for film memorabilia in Los Angeles. There, coveted items like the 'Jaws' harpoon gun could fetch millions.

Meanwhile, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak ventures into filmmaking with 'K-Pops!', exploring cultural roots through comedy. Also on the cultural front, Asma Khan's groundbreaking culinary approach and a 'Baywatch' reboot spotlight diverse facets of art and entertainment.