Balancing Stardom: A R Murugadoss on Crafting 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan

A R Murugadoss discusses the challenges of directing 'Sikandar' with superstar Salman Khan, balancing fan expectations with creative integrity. The film, distinct from Khan's previous work, interweaves action with family-oriented themes. Murugadoss highlights collaboration dynamics and casting choices, including Rashmika Mandanna, amid the backdrop of Indian cinema's superstar culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss candidly shared the hurdles of staying true to the script when directing a film starring a superstar. Known for his work with Salman Khan on the eagerly anticipated 'Sikandar,' Murugadoss emphasizes the need to cater to a star's fanbase while maintaining the essence of the storyline.

The director, renowned in both Bollywood and South cinema for collaborations with icons like Rajinikanth and Vijay, elaborates on the requirement for compromise when aiming to satisfy fan expectations without deviating entirely from the narrative. 'You cannot be 100 percent genuine as a director when superstars are involved; it's crucial to think about the fans,' he explained.

'Sikandar' promises to showcase Khan in a novel light, intertwining action with family values—a theme Murugadoss believes resonates in today's fast-paced world where family time is scarce. With Rashmika Mandanna as part of the cast, the film, which premieres March 30 during Eid, also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

