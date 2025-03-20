Left Menu

Controversy Over Andhra Tourism: Lavish Villas and Political Power Play

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of building luxurious villas on Rushikonda hill, likening him to Saddam Hussein. Lokesh claims the constructions, impacting tourism, cost Rs 700 crore and allege misuse of public funds, sparking political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:23 IST
Controversy Over Andhra Tourism: Lavish Villas and Political Power Play
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Nara Lokesh, the IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has stirred controversy by comparing former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Saddam Hussein. Lokesh claims Reddy constructed opulent palatial villas on Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam, reminiscent of the Iraqi dictator's grand structures.

He alleges that the lavish project, intended to be a private retreat for Reddy and his family, cost Rs 700 crore, with Rs 500 crore spent by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has reportedly imposed a Rs 200 crore fine for environmental violations, including cutting down a scenic hill.

This development, Lokesh argues, not only deprived tourists of a picturesque view but also represented an extravagant use of public money for personal gain. The remarks were made amid the inauguration of a new automobile manufacturing plant near Vijayawada, adding to the political drama in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

