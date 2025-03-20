Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif's New Role: Guardianship of Lahore's Heritage

Nawaz Sharif, once a three-time prime minister of Pakistan, has taken on a new role as patron-in-chief of the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival. Tasked with restoring colonial-era architecture in Lahore, this job comes amid political shifts and criticisms from the opposition.

Lahore | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:26 IST
Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's former prime minister, has found a new role within the government led by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, in Punjab province. He has been appointed the patron-in-chief of the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR), where he will lead efforts to restore Lahore's colonial-era buildings.

The appointment comes as the Punjab administration officially announced Sharif's new position, aiming to preserve and rejuvenate Lahore's old city. However, this development has drawn scorn from the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which sees this as merely a job for the elder statesman.

Senior PTI leader Shaukat Basra commented on Nawaz's political journey and the restoration campaign, linking it to previous political maneuverings. Despite the criticism, Nawaz Sharif has committed to restoring Lahore's rich heritage, underlining the significance of preserving these historical sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

