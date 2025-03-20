Left Menu

Historic Consecration: Joseph Mor Gregorious to Become New Catholicos

The Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India will witness the consecration of Joseph Mor Gregorious as the new Catholicos. The event, led by Ignatius Aphrem II, will occur on March 25 in Beirut, with numerous dignitaries attending. An Enthronement Ceremony will follow on March 30 in Puthencruz, Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India is set to mark a significant milestone with the consecration of Joseph Mor Gregorious as the new Catholicos, also referred to as Maphrian.

The solemn ceremony will be conducted by Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, on March 25 at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Beirut, Lebanon. Mor Joseph Gregorious will succeed the late Baselious Thomas I, becoming the 81st Catholicos.

The event will see attendance from heads of several churches, dignitaries including the President of Lebanon, Joseph Khalil Aoun, and representatives from various global and Indian ecclesiastical communities. Kerala's Government and a central delegation will also be present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

