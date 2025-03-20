Historic Consecration: Joseph Mor Gregorious to Become New Catholicos

The Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India is set to mark a significant milestone with the consecration of Joseph Mor Gregorious as the new Catholicos, also referred to as Maphrian.

The solemn ceremony will be conducted by Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, on March 25 at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Beirut, Lebanon. Mor Joseph Gregorious will succeed the late Baselious Thomas I, becoming the 81st Catholicos.

The event will see attendance from heads of several churches, dignitaries including the President of Lebanon, Joseph Khalil Aoun, and representatives from various global and Indian ecclesiastical communities. Kerala's Government and a central delegation will also be present.

