Left Menu

Celebrating Redemption: Indonesia's Free Tattoo Removal Drive during Ramzan

In Jakarta, a free tattoo removal program during Ramzan offers a chance for religious repentance. Organized by the Amil Zakat National Agency, it supports Muslims wishing to remove tattoos, perceived as altering their God-given bodies. The service highlights cultural attitudes associating tattoos with criminality and stigma, especially for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST
Celebrating Redemption: Indonesia's Free Tattoo Removal Drive during Ramzan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In Jakarta, Indonesia, a unique initiative during Ramzan is offering free tattoo removal services to Muslims seeking spiritual purification. The Amil Zakat National Agency launched this program in 2019, enabling those wishing to align more closely with Islamic tenets by erasing tattoos, which some believe deface the body given by God.

The program has seen nearly 3,000 participants, indicating a significant cultural shift as tattoos are often linked to gang affiliations or perceived immorality, particularly among women. The laser removal process, although costly and not always completely effective, is providing an accessible solution for many.

Mohammad Asep Wahyudi, a coordinator of the event, emphasizes that many participants cannot afford the high cost of tattoo removal, often reaching thousands of dollars. This initiative not only facilitates personal repentance but also challenges prevailing cultural norms regarding body art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025