Telangana Hosts Prestigious 72nd Miss World Pageant Amid Economic Debate

In a cultural coup, Telangana has been chosen to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World contest, slated from May 10 to May 31. The event will take place at various culturally notable locales, including Hyderabad, with a projected cost of Rs 54 crore. Telangana's Tourism Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, announced that expenses would be split equally between the Telangana Tourism Department and Miss World Limited.

Controversy has surrounded the pageant due to the significant financial outlay, prompting critics to question the investment amidst a state revenue shortfall of Rs 71,000 crore. Media projections have inflated the cost to Rs 200 crore, adding fuel to the debate. Minister Rao defended the choice by pointing to international successes like South Korea's 'Squid Game', emphasizing cultural investment as a catalyst for economic gain.

Despite the controversy, the event is expected to spotlight Telangana's cultural assets, from UNESCO heritage sites to architectural wonders. Reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, highlighted India's diversity, noting the strength in its cultural tapestry. As the state builds its reputation on an international stage, its officials assert that the economic benefits will reverberate beyond the pageant.

(With inputs from agencies.)