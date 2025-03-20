Left Menu

Telangana Hosts Prestigious 72nd Miss World Pageant Amid Economic Debate

Telangana is set to host the 72nd Miss World contest from May 10 to May 31, held across culturally significant venues. Concerns arise over the Rs 54 crore cost, with the event expected to boost the local economy. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao addresses financial priorities amid the state's revenue shortfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:03 IST
Telangana Hosts Prestigious 72nd Miss World Pageant Amid Economic Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a cultural coup, Telangana has been chosen to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World contest, slated from May 10 to May 31. The event will take place at various culturally notable locales, including Hyderabad, with a projected cost of Rs 54 crore. Telangana's Tourism Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, announced that expenses would be split equally between the Telangana Tourism Department and Miss World Limited.

Controversy has surrounded the pageant due to the significant financial outlay, prompting critics to question the investment amidst a state revenue shortfall of Rs 71,000 crore. Media projections have inflated the cost to Rs 200 crore, adding fuel to the debate. Minister Rao defended the choice by pointing to international successes like South Korea's 'Squid Game', emphasizing cultural investment as a catalyst for economic gain.

Despite the controversy, the event is expected to spotlight Telangana's cultural assets, from UNESCO heritage sites to architectural wonders. Reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, highlighted India's diversity, noting the strength in its cultural tapestry. As the state builds its reputation on an international stage, its officials assert that the economic benefits will reverberate beyond the pageant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025