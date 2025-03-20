Farewell EJ: A Motorsport Icon and TV Pundit Passes Away at 76

Ex-Formula 1 team owner and media figure Eddie Jordan has passed away at the age of 76, as announced by his family in Cape Town. Best known as 'EJ,' Jordan managed the Jordan F1 team during the 1990s and 2000s, becoming a popular television pundit following the sale of his team in 2005.

Known for his humor, opinions, and distinct fashion, Jordan had been undergoing treatment for cancer that spread across his body. His family's statement, shared via the London Irish rugby club, expressed profound loss, noting his unmatched charisma and energy which brought joy to many. F1 president Stefano Domenicali and other figures paid tribute to his impactful legacy.

Jordan, who launched the careers of celebrated drivers, including Michael Schumacher, entered F1 in 1991. After selling his team, now known as Aston Martin, he continued to influence the industry. His parting advice urged fans to prioritize health checks, emphasizing, "Don't waste or put it off… Look after your body."

(With inputs from agencies.)