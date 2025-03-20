India Reclaims Heritage: 588 Antiquities Returned
India has received 588 repatriated antiquities from the US, with 297 returned in 2024, as part of the US-India Cultural Property Agreement to curb illicit trade. The resurgence of ancient sects in India highlights the growing interest in cultural and spiritual heritage.
In a significant cultural recovery, India has reclaimed 588 antiquities from the United States, with 297 being returned in 2024, the Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced in Parliament.
This repatriation is part of the US-India Cultural Property Agreement, aimed at preventing the smuggling of Indian antiquities.
The minister also noted that there's a resurgence of ancient sects during significant cultural events like the Kumbh Mela, driven by enhanced interest in cultural heritage and aided by social media and religious tourism.
