Left Menu

Amit Sadh Launches Gully Gladiators: Bringing Stories to Life

Actor Amit Sadh has launched Gully Gladiators Productions LLP, with a focus on impactful storytelling. Its inaugural project, the non-fiction series 'Motorcycles Saved My Life', explores transformative journeys. Aimed at building a creative community, the series is currently streaming its second season on YouTube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:35 IST
Amit Sadh Launches Gully Gladiators: Bringing Stories to Life
Amit Sadh
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Amit Sadh has ventured into the production arena with the launch of his new company, Gully Gladiators Productions LLP. The company is committed to creating content with high storytelling impact across various formats.

Gully Gladiators' first endeavor is the non-fiction series 'Motorcycles Saved My Life', where Sadh not only acts but also explores transformative aspects of motorcycles and the open road. The series is now in its second season and is available for streaming on YouTube.

Amit Sadh, known for his roles in 'Kai Po Che!', 'Sultan', and 'Gold', expressed his intention to make Gully Gladiators a reflection of his personal passion for storytelling. Through this platform, he aims to connect with viewers through authentic tales that inspire creativity and innovation, building a community of dreamers and creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025