Amit Sadh Launches Gully Gladiators: Bringing Stories to Life

Actor Amit Sadh has ventured into the production arena with the launch of his new company, Gully Gladiators Productions LLP. The company is committed to creating content with high storytelling impact across various formats.

Gully Gladiators' first endeavor is the non-fiction series 'Motorcycles Saved My Life', where Sadh not only acts but also explores transformative aspects of motorcycles and the open road. The series is now in its second season and is available for streaming on YouTube.

Amit Sadh, known for his roles in 'Kai Po Che!', 'Sultan', and 'Gold', expressed his intention to make Gully Gladiators a reflection of his personal passion for storytelling. Through this platform, he aims to connect with viewers through authentic tales that inspire creativity and innovation, building a community of dreamers and creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)