Rana Daggubati Clarifies Legal Endorsement Amid Betting App Allegations

Rana Daggubati's team has clarified that his past endorsements of skill-based gaming apps were legal and compliant. His role as a brand ambassador ended in 2017 and only covered legal regions. Amid FIRs against celebrities over betting apps, Daggubati emphasized legality in his involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:47 IST
Actor Rana Daggubati (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rana Daggubati has been entangled in controversy following accusations of promoting illegal betting applications. However, a statement from his team on Thursday asserted that his endorsement was legally sound and within the boundaries of the law. Daggubati's role as a brand ambassador for skill-based gaming platforms reportedly concluded in 2017 and was restricted to regions where such activities are lawful.

The statement detailed that Rana Daggubati's legal advisors meticulously vet all partnerships beforehand, ensuring legal adherence in all endorsements. His team highlighted the Supreme Court of India's recognition of these games as skill-based rather than gambling, approving their legality.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police have registered a First Information Report against 25 notable celebrities, including Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting unauthorized betting apps through social media. The FIR was lodged at the Miyapur Police Station, Hyderabad, following a complaint from businessman PM Phanindra Sarma, who alleged these endorsements swayed individuals into investing in gambling platforms.

