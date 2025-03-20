Samay Raina's India Tour Rescheduled Amidst Controversy

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina announced on Thursday the rescheduling of his India Tour, days after reports indicated the cancellation of his shows in Delhi on March 21 and 23. Raina took to Instagram to inform fans of the tour changes and assured them of refunds.

Raina became embroiled in controversy following comments by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on a now-deleted web show, which led to widespread backlash. Multiple police complaints were filed against those involved, prompting Maharashtra Cyber Cell to summon Raina for questioning.

In the wake of the uproar, Raina cancelled shows in Gujarat and removed episodes of "India's Got Latent" from YouTube. Allahbadia issued two apologies, while the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, criticizing his remarks as "vulgar."

(With inputs from agencies.)