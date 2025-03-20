Left Menu

Samay Raina's India Tour Rescheduled Amidst Controversy

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has postponed his India Tour amid backlash over comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on a deleted web show. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned Raina for questioning. Allahbadia apologised, and Raina removed all episodes of the controversial show from YouTube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:49 IST
Samay Raina's India Tour Rescheduled Amidst Controversy
Samay Raina
  • Country:
  • India

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina announced on Thursday the rescheduling of his India Tour, days after reports indicated the cancellation of his shows in Delhi on March 21 and 23. Raina took to Instagram to inform fans of the tour changes and assured them of refunds.

Raina became embroiled in controversy following comments by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on a now-deleted web show, which led to widespread backlash. Multiple police complaints were filed against those involved, prompting Maharashtra Cyber Cell to summon Raina for questioning.

In the wake of the uproar, Raina cancelled shows in Gujarat and removed episodes of "India's Got Latent" from YouTube. Allahbadia issued two apologies, while the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, criticizing his remarks as "vulgar."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025