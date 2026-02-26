Left Menu

YouTuber Anvesh Under Scrutiny: Lookout Notice Issued

A lookout notice was issued against YouTuber Anvesh, known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Hindu deities. The case was filed following a complaint by BJP leader Karate Kalyani. Anvesh is currently outside India, prompting authorities to seek his location.

A lookout notice has been issued against YouTuber Anvesh in connection with an ongoing case involving alleged objectionable remarks against Hindu deities, according to police reports released on Thursday.

Registered in December last year, the case arose after actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint accusing Anvesh, who goes by the moniker Prapancha Yatrikudu, of making derogatory, defamatory, and inflammatory statements targeting Hindu society and its revered deities.

Authorities have issued the notice as Anvesh is reportedly outside the country, and efforts are underway to locate him, according to a police official from Panjagutta Police Station.

