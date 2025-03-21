Left Menu

Hollywood Icon Tom Cruise Honored with Prestigious BFI Fellowship

Tom Cruise is set to receive the British Film Institute's esteemed Fellowship award for his significant contributions to film and television. The 62-year-old actor, famous for roles in 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun', will be honored on May 12 at the BFI Chair's Dinner in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:46 IST
Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is poised to receive the British Film Institute's (BFI) highest honor, the BFI Fellowship, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the film and television industry.

Known globally for his roles in blockbuster franchises like 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun,' the 62-year-old actor will be celebrated at the BFI Chair's Dinner in London on May 12. Prior to the event, Cruise will engage in an 'In Conversation' session at BFI Southbank, reflecting on his prolific career and the enduring impact of his filmography.

Cruise expressed gratitude for the recognition, citing the U.K.'s exceptional filmmaking talent and scenic locations as pivotal to his career. BFI Chair Jay Hunt praised Cruise for his cinematic contributions to the U.K and lauded him as one of the world's great actors, capable of thrilling audiences with diverse roles. Cruise's next venture, 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,' is set for global release on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

