Jacqueline Fernandez Eager to Return in 'Kick' Sequel

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her eagerness to join the much-awaited sequel of the 2014 hit film 'Kick'. The original movie, featuring Salman Khan and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, marked a turning point in her career.

Fernandez, known for movies such as 'Murder 2' and 'Race 2', shared her elation about the prospect of appearing in 'Kick 2'. She revealed this during a press conference at the Zee Cine Awards, highlighting the immense love and impact the 'Kick' franchise has had on her life.

In addition to eagerly anticipating the 'Kick' sequel, Fernandez is preparing for a busy 2025 with releases in popular franchises 'Welcome' and 'Housefull'. Fans can also look forward to her debut web series, which is set to premiere in April.

