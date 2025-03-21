Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez Eager to Return in 'Kick' Sequel

Jacqueline Fernandez expresses her hope to be part of 'Kick 2', a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster that significantly impacted her career. The film, initially headlined by Salman Khan, is set for a new installment. Fernandez is also excited about her upcoming film and web series projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:54 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her eagerness to join the much-awaited sequel of the 2014 hit film 'Kick'. The original movie, featuring Salman Khan and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, marked a turning point in her career.

Fernandez, known for movies such as 'Murder 2' and 'Race 2', shared her elation about the prospect of appearing in 'Kick 2'. She revealed this during a press conference at the Zee Cine Awards, highlighting the immense love and impact the 'Kick' franchise has had on her life.

In addition to eagerly anticipating the 'Kick' sequel, Fernandez is preparing for a busy 2025 with releases in popular franchises 'Welcome' and 'Housefull'. Fans can also look forward to her debut web series, which is set to premiere in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

