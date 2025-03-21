Rediscovering History: Mnyaka Sururu Mboro's Quest for Justice

Nearly half a century ago, Mnyaka Sururu Mboro promised his grandmother that he would recover the head of Mangi Meli, a Tanzanian chieftain killed by German colonists. Now residing in Berlin, Mboro remains committed to righting this century-old wrong.

Mboro, who co-founded Berlin Postkolonial, tirelessly campaigns for Germany to address its colonial past. His advocacy led to the renaming of Petersallee in honor of the Maji Maji Rebellion, reflecting the broader movement to reevaluate colonial legacies.

Germany's colonial history is under scrutiny, with recent efforts to repatriate stolen artifacts and human remains. The country faces ongoing challenges in reconciling historical injustices while educating its citizens about colonial legacies to prevent repeating past mistakes.

