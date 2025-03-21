Cinematic Brilliance: Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts Unveils Latest Film Trio

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts has unveiled its latest offerings: three captivating short films titled Badminton, Next, Please, and The Promise. Each film stars the talented Jim Sarbh and is directed by renowned filmmakers Dibakar Banerjee, Rishav Kapoor, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for their artistic vision and compelling storytelling.

Debuting on the Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts YouTube channel, these films provide a deep dive into the intricacies of human emotions. Badminton, directed by Banerjee, tackles complex human emotions in an intriguing bar setting. Kapoor's Next, Please playfully examines digital-age relationships, while Dhulia's The Promise poignantly explores themes of love and resilience.

Kartik Mohindra from Pernod Ricard India and the featured directors reflect on the creative journey, emphasizing the platform's commitment to innovative narratives. The Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts continues to be a leading destination for short films, earning recognition for fostering an ecosystem of originality and excellence in Indian filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)