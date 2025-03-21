Left Menu

Cinematic Brilliance: Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts Unveils Latest Film Trio

Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts releases three new short films: Badminton, Next, Please, and The Promise, featuring Jim Sarbh. Esteemed directors Dibakar Banerjee, Rishav Kapoor, and Tigmanshu Dhulia craft powerful narratives covering complex emotions, modern dating, and themes of love and loss. The films premiere on their YouTube channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts has unveiled its latest offerings: three captivating short films titled Badminton, Next, Please, and The Promise. Each film stars the talented Jim Sarbh and is directed by renowned filmmakers Dibakar Banerjee, Rishav Kapoor, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for their artistic vision and compelling storytelling.

Debuting on the Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts YouTube channel, these films provide a deep dive into the intricacies of human emotions. Badminton, directed by Banerjee, tackles complex human emotions in an intriguing bar setting. Kapoor's Next, Please playfully examines digital-age relationships, while Dhulia's The Promise poignantly explores themes of love and resilience.

Kartik Mohindra from Pernod Ricard India and the featured directors reflect on the creative journey, emphasizing the platform's commitment to innovative narratives. The Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts continues to be a leading destination for short films, earning recognition for fostering an ecosystem of originality and excellence in Indian filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

