Entertainment Buzz: From 'Coco 2' to K-pop Legal Battles

Disney and Pixar studios are in the process of developing "Coco 2," set for release in 2029, as announced by CEO Bob Iger during the company's shareholder meeting. The original "Coco" secured two Oscars and several other prestigious awards, drawing both commercial and critical acclaim.

In legal news, Mariah Carey has triumphantly defended her rights in a copyright lawsuit concerning her smash hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You." A U.S. district judge ruled in Carey's favor, indicating insufficient similarity between her version and an earlier country song of the same title.

In South Korea, the Seoul Central District Court has issued an injunction to prevent K-pop group NewJeans from pursuing independent projects outside of their label ADOR's management. This development is the latest in an ongoing dispute capturing significant attention from fans and the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)