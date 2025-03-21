Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: From 'Coco 2' to K-pop Legal Battles

Disney and Pixar are developing 'Coco 2' for a 2029 release. Mariah Carey won a copyright lawsuit regarding her hit song. South Korean court rules against K-pop band NewJeans' independence. French actor Depardieu prepares for a sexual assault trial. Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' receives positive feedback on launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST
Entertainment Buzz: From 'Coco 2' to K-pop Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney and Pixar studios are in the process of developing "Coco 2," set for release in 2029, as announced by CEO Bob Iger during the company's shareholder meeting. The original "Coco" secured two Oscars and several other prestigious awards, drawing both commercial and critical acclaim.

In legal news, Mariah Carey has triumphantly defended her rights in a copyright lawsuit concerning her smash hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You." A U.S. district judge ruled in Carey's favor, indicating insufficient similarity between her version and an earlier country song of the same title.

In South Korea, the Seoul Central District Court has issued an injunction to prevent K-pop group NewJeans from pursuing independent projects outside of their label ADOR's management. This development is the latest in an ongoing dispute capturing significant attention from fans and the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025