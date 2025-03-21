Peaceful Protest in Muzaffarpur Over Temple Demolition

On Friday, Muzaffarpur witnessed a peaceful bandh organized by right-wing groups in protest against the alleged demolition of a temple located on the railway station premises. District officials reported no incidents of violence throughout the day.

To maintain peace, a substantial number of security personnel were strategically deployed across sensitive areas in the district, significantly contributing to the overall calm atmosphere.

The protestors, led by organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), were demanding the reconstruction of the historic temple, demolished on March 10, 2025, which they claim was dismantled in the name of development.

