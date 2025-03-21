Left Menu

Peaceful Protest in Muzaffarpur Over Temple Demolition

A peaceful bandh was organized by right-wing groups in Muzaffarpur protesting the demolition of a temple at the railway station. Authorities confirmed no violence occurred. Security presence was significant across sensitive areas, ensuring order during the protests demanding the temple's reconstruction.

Updated: 21-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:00 IST

On Friday, Muzaffarpur witnessed a peaceful bandh organized by right-wing groups in protest against the alleged demolition of a temple located on the railway station premises. District officials reported no incidents of violence throughout the day.

To maintain peace, a substantial number of security personnel were strategically deployed across sensitive areas in the district, significantly contributing to the overall calm atmosphere.

The protestors, led by organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), were demanding the reconstruction of the historic temple, demolished on March 10, 2025, which they claim was dismantled in the name of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

