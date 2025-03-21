Peaceful Protest in Muzaffarpur Over Temple Demolition
A peaceful bandh was organized by right-wing groups in Muzaffarpur protesting the demolition of a temple at the railway station. Authorities confirmed no violence occurred. Security presence was significant across sensitive areas, ensuring order during the protests demanding the temple's reconstruction.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Muzaffarpur witnessed a peaceful bandh organized by right-wing groups in protest against the alleged demolition of a temple located on the railway station premises. District officials reported no incidents of violence throughout the day.
To maintain peace, a substantial number of security personnel were strategically deployed across sensitive areas in the district, significantly contributing to the overall calm atmosphere.
The protestors, led by organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), were demanding the reconstruction of the historic temple, demolished on March 10, 2025, which they claim was dismantled in the name of development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We support stable, peaceful, inclusive Bangladesh where all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive polls: MEA.
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Holi and Ramzan Celebrations Amidst Communal Sensitivity
Pioneering Paths: Deshbandhu College Elevates Ashwagandha's Role in Human Health
China's Peaceful Reunification Push and Territorial Integrity Stance
Coca-Cola India's Green Initiative in Bandhavgarh: Clean Destination Project Launched