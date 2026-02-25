Left Menu

March 2027 Set as Deadline for Bandhwari Landfill Cleanup

Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel announced a target of March 2027 to clear Bandhwari landfill on Gurugram-Faridabad border. The project has so far removed 36.28 lakh metric tonnes of waste. An Integrated Solid Waste Management Project is in place, with ongoing environmental evaluations and financial audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:06 IST
Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel declared March 2027 as the deadline for the complete removal of legacy waste from the Bandhwari landfill, strategically situated on the Gurugram-Faridabad border.

Municipal Corporation Gurugram has already cleared 36.28 lakh metric tonnes of waste from the site, at an expenditure of Rs. 311.50 crore. The aim is to eliminate the remaining 16.60 lakh metric tonnes by March 2027, a step expected to bolster cleanliness and environmental quality in the surrounding areas.

Goel highlighted that the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project, valued at Rs 330 crore, involves a 22-year contract awarded to a company in 2017. Payments totaling Rs 157 crore have been dispensed to M/s Ecogreen Energy Pvt. Ltd. Independent agencies such as IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati oversee technical evaluations, while the Local Audit Department of Haryana Government manages financial audits.

