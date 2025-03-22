Bihar Day Celebrations: Honoring Talent and Heritage
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to Bihar on its state formation day, lauding its history of knowledge and development. She emphasizes the importance of the state's residents in building a better India through their dedication and skill. Bihar was established on March 22, 1912, after being carved out of Bengal.
Celebrating Bihar Day, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to the people of the state on Saturday, recognizing their contributions toward India's growth and development. Murmu highlighted the significance of March 22, marking Bihar's separation from Bengal in 1912.
'I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. The land of Bihar has been a center of knowledge and development since ancient times,' Murmu stated in a Hindi post on X.
She expressed confidence in the state's future, saying, 'I believe that the residents of Bihar will continue to contribute to the creation of a developed Bihar and a developed India on the strength of their talent, determination, and hard work.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
