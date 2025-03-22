Left Menu

Bihar Day Celebrations: Honoring Talent and Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to Bihar on its state formation day, lauding its history of knowledge and development. She emphasizes the importance of the state's residents in building a better India through their dedication and skill. Bihar was established on March 22, 1912, after being carved out of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:15 IST
Bihar Day Celebrations: Honoring Talent and Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating Bihar Day, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to the people of the state on Saturday, recognizing their contributions toward India's growth and development. Murmu highlighted the significance of March 22, marking Bihar's separation from Bengal in 1912.

'I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. The land of Bihar has been a center of knowledge and development since ancient times,' Murmu stated in a Hindi post on X.

She expressed confidence in the state's future, saying, 'I believe that the residents of Bihar will continue to contribute to the creation of a developed Bihar and a developed India on the strength of their talent, determination, and hard work.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025