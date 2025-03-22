Left Menu

Unveiling the JFK Files: CIA's Secret World Exposed

The US National Archives released over 63,000 pages of records related to JFK's assassination, revealing US espionage details. Despite causing a stir among conspiracy theorists, scholars found nothing contradicting Oswald as the lone gunman. The release unearthed new insights into the CIA's covert operations during Kennedy's presidency.

The unveiling of over 63,000 pages of historical records by the US National Archives has reinvigorated public interest in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The new files, however, offer more insight into US espionage activities rather than concrete new details about the fateful November day in 1963.

President Trump's directive led to the release of these documents, previously inaccessible due to redactions. The files shed light on CIA operations during the Cold War, sparking intrigue among historians. Yet, despite fueling conspiracy theories, experts found no evidence challenging the official narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing JFK.

The release also exposed personal data previously undisclosed, raising privacy concerns. Historians lamented the lack of an index to effectively navigate the material. Notable among the disclosures was a memo from Kennedy adviser Arthur Schlesinger Jr., which highlighted internal concerns about the CIA's power after the Bay of Pigs fiasco.

