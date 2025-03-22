Left Menu

Behind the Splash: The Hidden Mechanics of Rome's Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain in Rome, an iconic symbol in films, draws millions annually. Visitors seldom see the complex waterworks behind it, managed by ACEA via the Aqua Virgo aqueduct. The fountain's orchestration involves precise water flow, historic chambers, and electrical pumps for an ongoing aquatic spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Trevi Fountain in Rome has long captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, appearing in classic films from Fellini's "La Dolce Vita" to Netflix's "Emily in Paris."

Located in a bustling part of Rome, the fountain draws millions of visitors annually, eager to see the majestic Titan god and the cascading turquoise waters.

However, few realize the complex operations that keep it running smoothly. Water is sourced from the 16-kilometer-long Aqua Virgo aqueduct and managed by Rome's water company, ACEA. Two electric pumps recycle water, and an intricate chamber system ensures the flow is just right for cinematic water displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

