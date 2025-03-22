Left Menu

Star-Studded Beginnings: Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde Perform Aarti in Rishikesh

Actors Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde performed an aarti in Rishikesh, marking the start of their film 'Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain' shoot. Directed by David Dhawan, this is his fourth collaboration with Varun. Pooja shared the event on Instagram, highlighting the spiritual commencement.

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde participated in an aarti ceremony in Rishikesh as they kicked off the shooting for their new film, 'Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain.'

Sharing the experience with fans, Pooja posted pictures on Instagram, capturing the actors as they embraced the spiritual moment. Her caption read, 'A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh. Blessed #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain. @parmarthniketan.'

The film is directed by David Dhawan, marking his fourth collaboration with son Varun, following the success of 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No. 1.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

