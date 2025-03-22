Celebrating the Legacy of Bengali Cinema: A Tribute to Ray, Sen, and Ghatak

Governor C V Ananda Bose paid tribute to legendary Bengali filmmakers Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak, emphasizing their significant role in embedding social consciousness and literature into cinema.

At the Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit, Bose, originating from Kerala, shared his early exposure to these iconic directors, known for their inspirational narratives that reached beyond Bengal to states like Kerala.

Highlighting masterpieces like Ray's Apu trilogy and Sen's 'Ekdin Pratidin,' Bose reflected on the nuanced storytelling and cultural depth that mark Bengali films as beacons of truth and introspection in cinema globally.

