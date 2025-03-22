Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Bengali Cinema: A Tribute to Ray, Sen, and Ghatak

Governor C V Ananda Bose highlights the influence and social consciousness of Bengali cinema, celebrating legendary directors Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak. Speaking at the Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit by CII, he emphasizes how their films intertwine literature, culture, and radical ideas, inspiring worldwide admiration.

Updated: 22-03-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Governor C V Ananda Bose paid tribute to legendary Bengali filmmakers Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak, emphasizing their significant role in embedding social consciousness and literature into cinema.

At the Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit, Bose, originating from Kerala, shared his early exposure to these iconic directors, known for their inspirational narratives that reached beyond Bengal to states like Kerala.

Highlighting masterpieces like Ray's Apu trilogy and Sen's 'Ekdin Pratidin,' Bose reflected on the nuanced storytelling and cultural depth that mark Bengali films as beacons of truth and introspection in cinema globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

