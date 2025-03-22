Heroic Military Response: Indian Army Battles Gujarat Factory Blaze

A large-scale fire erupted at a paper mill in Surendranagar, Gujarat, on Saturday. Responding swiftly, the Indian Army joined firefighting efforts alongside local teams, officials reported.

The blaze at the Dhrangadhra factory led to the prompt engagement of 70-80 army personnel, equipped with firefighting tools, from the nearby military station. No injuries occurred during the incident.

Evacuation measures ensured civilian safety, as the army partnered with the district's civil administration. Officials reaffirmed the army's commitment to assisting authorities during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)