Heroic Military Response: Indian Army Battles Gujarat Factory Blaze

A massive fire broke out at a paper mill in Surendranagar, Gujarat. The Indian Army intervened with 70-80 personnel to help extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported. Civilian lives were prioritized, with evacuation efforts led by local authorities and the military working together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A large-scale fire erupted at a paper mill in Surendranagar, Gujarat, on Saturday. Responding swiftly, the Indian Army joined firefighting efforts alongside local teams, officials reported.

The blaze at the Dhrangadhra factory led to the prompt engagement of 70-80 army personnel, equipped with firefighting tools, from the nearby military station. No injuries occurred during the incident.

Evacuation measures ensured civilian safety, as the army partnered with the district's civil administration. Officials reaffirmed the army's commitment to assisting authorities during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

