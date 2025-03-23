Justin Bieber's Battle with Self-Image: The Cost of Inauthenticity

International pop sensation Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggles with anger and self-image issues, revealing that inauthentic behaviors often lead to self-loathing. The 31-year-old artist, famous for hits like 'Sorry', 'Baby', and 'Peaches', shared a candid video post from a music session on Instagram, where he discussed these personal challenges.

In the post's caption, Bieber expressed dislike for changing himself just to please others. 'I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself become inauthentic,' he reflected. He recognized society's pressure to feel inadequate but continues to grapple with the frustration of altering his true self for approval. A previous post included photos admitting to anger issues, featuring childhood images and his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

This is not the first time Bieber has spoken about his mental health struggles on social media. In 2019, he publicly addressed his battle with depression and reportedly sought treatment, demonstrating a continued commitment to mental wellness and authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)