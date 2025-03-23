Left Menu

Justin Bieber's Battle with Self-Image: The Cost of Inauthenticity

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has candidly shared his struggles with anger and self-image issues, acknowledging how inauthentic behaviors lead him to dissatisfaction. The singer expressed his desire for growth and reflected on past battles with mental health, continuing to raise awareness about self-acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:33 IST
Justin Bieber's Battle with Self-Image: The Cost of Inauthenticity
Justin Bieber
  • Country:
  • United States

International pop sensation Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggles with anger and self-image issues, revealing that inauthentic behaviors often lead to self-loathing. The 31-year-old artist, famous for hits like 'Sorry', 'Baby', and 'Peaches', shared a candid video post from a music session on Instagram, where he discussed these personal challenges.

In the post's caption, Bieber expressed dislike for changing himself just to please others. 'I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself become inauthentic,' he reflected. He recognized society's pressure to feel inadequate but continues to grapple with the frustration of altering his true self for approval. A previous post included photos admitting to anger issues, featuring childhood images and his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

This is not the first time Bieber has spoken about his mental health struggles on social media. In 2019, he publicly addressed his battle with depression and reportedly sought treatment, demonstrating a continued commitment to mental wellness and authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025