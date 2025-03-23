Left Menu

Pope Francis Triumphantly Returns to Vatican After Health Scare

Pope Francis, aged 88, returned to the Vatican after a life-threatening battle with pneumonia. After a 38-day hospital stay, he was greeted by adoring crowds. Francis will continue taking medication and undergoing therapy but is expected to resume normal activities soon. The Vatican breathed a sigh of relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:46 IST
Pope

Pope Francis has made a momentous return to the Vatican following a harrowing five-week hospitalization due to pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff, appearing frail yet spirited, was met with cheers as his motorcade passed through Rome and into the Vatican City gates.

His extended stay at the Gemelli hospital, the longest of his papacy, prompted concerns over his health and potential resignation. Doctors diagnosed him with a complex respiratory infection, leading to a critical period of hospitalization. Though still recovering, Francis has resumed some prayerful duties, even making a stop at St. Mary Major basilica before returning home.

Now back at the Vatican, the Argentinian pope has 24-hour medical access and is anticipated to gradually resume his responsibilities as leader of the Catholic Church. His recovery continues to inspire hope among the faithful, proving to be a testament to the power of prayer and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

