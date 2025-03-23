Left Menu

Pakistan's Pursuit of Peace: A Just Settlement for Kashmir

Pakistani envoy Saad Ahmad Warraich emphasized the importance of a 'just settlement' for the Kashmir dispute for regional peace. His remarks came during Pakistan Day at the High Commission in New Delhi, highlighting Pakistan's defense capabilities and commitment to peaceful coexistence and dialogue.

Pakistan's Pursuit of Peace: A Just Settlement for Kashmir
In a call for regional peace and security, Pakistani envoy Saad Ahmad Warraich has stressed the necessity of a 'just settlement' of the Kashmir dispute. Addressing an audience at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Pakistan Day, Warraich underlined the importance of resolving long-standing issues for achieving stability in the region.

Warraich, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India, highlighted the country's strong defense and the remarkable achievements of its people in various fields, such as innovation, industry, and technology. He reiterated Pakistan's belief in peaceful coexistence and the pursuit of collective well-being.

Citing the renewal of the Kartarpur Corridor agreement as an example of collaborative efforts, Warraich reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. He called the Lahore Resolution a historical milestone, charting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, and reaffirmed the nation's enduring dedication to peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

