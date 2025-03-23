Pope Francis Triumphantly Returns: A Miraculous Resurgence from Health Crisis

Pope Francis made a triumphant return to the Vatican on Sunday after a grueling five-week hospitalization for double pneumonia, a severe health challenge in his 12-year papacy.

Following his release from Rome's Gemelli hospital, the 88-year-old pontiff visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, highlighting his devotion. However, doctors emphasize he requires a further two-month recuperation period at the Vatican, advising against large gatherings and stress.

Despite ongoing recovery struggles, Francis expressed gratitude to his doctors for their 'tireless care' and briefly interacted with supporters, leaving many relieved and hopeful for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)