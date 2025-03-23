Left Menu

Pope Francis Triumphantly Returns: A Miraculous Resurgence from Health Crisis

Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after a profound health ordeal, enduring five weeks in a hospital battling double pneumonia. Despite his release, doctors advise two months of rest. The Pope, aged 88, briefly addressed supporters, expressing gratitude for their prayers and support during this challenging time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:49 IST
Pope Francis Triumphantly Returns: A Miraculous Resurgence from Health Crisis
Pope Francis

Pope Francis made a triumphant return to the Vatican on Sunday after a grueling five-week hospitalization for double pneumonia, a severe health challenge in his 12-year papacy.

Following his release from Rome's Gemelli hospital, the 88-year-old pontiff visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, highlighting his devotion. However, doctors emphasize he requires a further two-month recuperation period at the Vatican, advising against large gatherings and stress.

Despite ongoing recovery struggles, Francis expressed gratitude to his doctors for their 'tireless care' and briefly interacted with supporters, leaving many relieved and hopeful for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025