Pope Francis Triumphantly Returns: A Miraculous Resurgence from Health Crisis
Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after a profound health ordeal, enduring five weeks in a hospital battling double pneumonia. Despite his release, doctors advise two months of rest. The Pope, aged 88, briefly addressed supporters, expressing gratitude for their prayers and support during this challenging time.
Despite ongoing recovery struggles, Francis expressed gratitude to his doctors for their 'tireless care' and briefly interacted with supporters, leaving many relieved and hopeful for his swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
